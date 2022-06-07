Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 870 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,467,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $332.09 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.64.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.