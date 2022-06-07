Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.17 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after buying an additional 713,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,542,000 after buying an additional 447,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.