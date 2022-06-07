Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

