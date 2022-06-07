Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $929,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.