Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in UBS Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after purchasing an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UBS Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

