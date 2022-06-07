Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 14,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global Payments by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 66,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

