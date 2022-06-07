Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 231 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,941.68.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,376.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,443.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,523.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.91 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

