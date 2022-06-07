Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 677 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $637.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

