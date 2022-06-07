Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $13,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

