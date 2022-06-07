Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,853 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Calix stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.