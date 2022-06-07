Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,830 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 345,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

