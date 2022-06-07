Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ironSource were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of IS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

