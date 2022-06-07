Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 132,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.