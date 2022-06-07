Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $596,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after buying an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,143,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

