Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $920,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average is $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

