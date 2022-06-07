Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

PODD opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

