Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,645 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

