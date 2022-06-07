Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

MSGS opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $203.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.11.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

