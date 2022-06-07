Citigroup Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $192.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

CRM stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.41.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,434,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

