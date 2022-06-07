Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

CZFS opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

