Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.28. 4,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several brokerages have commented on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

