Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 14,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Clarus by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

