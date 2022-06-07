CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $258.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.73.

CME opened at $199.36 on Friday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day moving average of $226.71.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

