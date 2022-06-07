Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $106,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 147.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,297,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

