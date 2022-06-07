Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $142,080.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

