Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,641,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $270,316,000 after purchasing an additional 446,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 74,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

