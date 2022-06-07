Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 73,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

