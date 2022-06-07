Comparing Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -100.63% -55.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Pluristem Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16,116.22%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.66 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.03 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 2,021.75 -$49.87 million ($1.47) -0.85

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics. Pluristem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trail for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18, which has completed Phase I clinical trial incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company has a license agreement for conducting clinical trials of PLX-PAD product in South Korea. It also has a collaborative project nTRACK, that examines gold nano particles labeling of stem cells; and has collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

