Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 20th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.51 and a beta of 1.44. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

