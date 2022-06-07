COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of COMPASS Pathways worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,000,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 363,060 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,945,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 828.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,209. The firm has a market cap of $405.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

