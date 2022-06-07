Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the quarter. Confluent accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Confluent worth $335,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $21,783,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Confluent by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after buying an additional 584,755 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $98,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 273,269 shares worth $9,408,389. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

