CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

CNMD stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 238.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

