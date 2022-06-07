Connable Office Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLD stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

