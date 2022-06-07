Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 54,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 235,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

