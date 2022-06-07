Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39). 54,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 235,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.50.
About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)
