Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,772 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $245.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

