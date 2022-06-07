Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.