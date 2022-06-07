Contrasting Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -6.02% 5.17% 1.75% Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29%

67.9% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnite and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 8 0 3.00 Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 135.91%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $231.47, indicating a potential upside of 57.47%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Baidu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $468.41 million 3.15 $70,000.00 ($0.26) -43.00 Baidu $19.54 billion 2.60 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -19.65

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

