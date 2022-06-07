Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as 2.42 and last traded at 2.42. 22,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,612,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.55.

Specifically, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORZ. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

