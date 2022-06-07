Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 354 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NOBL stock opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

