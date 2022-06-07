Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,459 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

