Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

