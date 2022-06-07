Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

HAL opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,379. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

