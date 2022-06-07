Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

