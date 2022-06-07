Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

