Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,268 shares of company stock worth $2,086,375 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

