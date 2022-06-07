Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $106,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

