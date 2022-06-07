Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.21-0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.71.

COUP traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

