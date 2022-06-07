Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

