Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $120.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.33. 7,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,775. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.