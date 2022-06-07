Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $94.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

